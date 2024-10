Bergeron will not return for Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a neck injury, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Bergeron left in the third quarter of Sunday's game and was initially checked for a head injury. He was not diagnosed with a concussion, but a neck injury will keep him off the field for the rest of the game. Kyle Hinton will serve as the Falcons' left guard for the rest of the contest.