Matthew Butler News: Staying in Miami
Butler and the Dolphins agreed to terms on a contract Thursday.
After spending the first three years of his NFL career in Las Vegas, Butler moved to Miami for the 2025 season and was an impactful backup defensive tackle. Across 12 appearances, the Tennessee product logged 213 defensive snaps and recorded 12 total tackles. He's expected to assume another depth role on the Dolphins' defensive line during the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app