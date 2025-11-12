Golden sat out Monday's loss to the Eagles after having opened Week 10 as a limited participant at practice, but he then concluded Green Bay's preparation period with back-to-back absences. Per LaFleur's comments, it sounds as though even if Golden manages to resume practicing in advance of Sunday's road matchup against the Giants, he could be a ways away from returning to a starting role on offense. On a positive note for the Packers, LaFleur said Romeo Doubs (chest) is expected to be available Week 11.