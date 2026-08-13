Matthew Golden News: Gets snaps Thursday

Golden failed to see a target in Thursday's 28-9 preseason loss to the Steelers.

The Packers began the game with most of their offensive starters on the field, including QB Jordan Love, but they all made quick exits. Golden, the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign in which he failed to find the end zone in 14 regular-season contests. He'll battle Christian Watson and Jayden Reed for looks from Love, but as in years past in coach Matt LaFleur's offense, who the actual top option is could change from week to week.