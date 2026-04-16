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Matthew Golden News: Primed for larger role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Golden has a clear path to move up Green Bay's depth chart in the absence of Romeo Doubs (Patriots) and Dontayvion Wicks (Eagles), ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports.

Green Bay's offseason moves leave Golden, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed without serious competition for the top three spots at wide receiver, pending results of the 2026 NFL Draft. Golden went 23rd overall in last year's draft, yet didn't score his first NFL touchdown until the playoffs. He had four straight games with at least three catches and 37 yards in Weeks 3-7, before averaging just 14.0 yards on 2.6 targets over his final eight appearances of the regular season (shoulder and wrist injuries contributed to the slump). Golden then put up 4-84-1 in a playoff loss at Chicago, restoring some hope for a Year 2 breakout. If nothing else, the Packers seem to be planning a major increase in playing time.

Matthew Golden
Green Bay Packers
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