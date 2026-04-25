Matthew Hibner News: Added by Ravens

The Ravens selected Hibner in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 133rd overall.

The Ravens lost tight ends Isaiah Likely to the Giants and Charlie Kolar to the Chargers in free agency, so they're hoping Hibner along with free-agent addition Durham Smythe can add immediate depth behind Mark Andrews. Hibner spent six years in college. He caught just two passes through his first four seasons at Michigan before transferring to SMU for his final two years of eligibility and producing 55 receptions for 804 yards and eight touchdowns over 27 games. Hibner is an impressive athlete with a 4.57 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 251 pounds, and he's a strong route-runner with dependable hands. However, he'll need to immediately prove that his blocking skills can translate to the NFL before he establishes himself in the rotation.