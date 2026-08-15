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Matthew Hibner News: Impresses in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Hibner brought in all five targets for 61 yards in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.

The rookie fourth-round pick wasted no time making an impact, recording a 29-yard reception on the Ravens' second play from scrimmage. Hibner added gains of eight and 13 yards on his next two catches, and the SMU product ultimately played into the second half. Hibner finished second on the night in all of receptions, receiving yards and targets for Baltimore, and it may not be long before he makes a case to usurp journeyman Durham Smythe for the No. 2 tight end job.

Matthew Hibner
Baltimore Ravens
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