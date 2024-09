Matthew Judon Injury: Added to injury report

Judon (hamstring) was a limited participant during practice Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Judon was a full participant Wednesday, so he may have suffered the injury during practice. Although the late addition to the injury report isn't the best news, he'll have a chance to ramp up his activity Friday and still has a couple of days to heal up ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup with the Saints.