Judon (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Judon appears to have aggravated his hamstring issue during the Falcons' Week 5 win over the Buccaneers. However, the veteran edge rusher was still able to record two total tackles and one pass defended across 31 defensive snaps. Judon is expected to play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers unless he downgrades to no participation either Thursday or Friday.