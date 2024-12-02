Matthew Stafford Injury: Dealing with minor ankle sprain

Stafford suffered a lateral ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 13 win over New Orleans, but neither his practice nor game status this week is expected to be affected, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Rams coach Sean McVay didn't seem concerned Monday when mentioning Stafford's ankle issue, suggesting that the star quarterback wouldn't be restricted in practice this week or in this coming Sunday's matchup against Buffalo. A lateral sprain is the most common type of ankle sprain and occurs on the outside of the ankle, and Stafford's sprain seems to be relatively minor. The injury likely occurred in the second quarter of Sunday's victory, as Stafford was seen limping a few plays prior to sneaking for four yards on a fourth-down conversion.