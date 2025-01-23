Matthew Stafford Injury: Had cracked ribs

Stafford played through four cracked ribs from Week 15 onward, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today Rams Wire reports.

Stafford sustained the injury in Week 15 against the 49ers but continued to play without missing a beat, though he was rested along with other key Rams starters in the Week 18 regular-season finale. He aggravated the injury early in the 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles but didn't miss a snap. Stafford said after the loss to Philadelphia that "it sure feels like" he has more football left in him, per Nick Shook of NFL.com. Retirement doesn't seem to be on the 36-year-old quarterback's mind, and assuming he plans to resume his NFL career, Stafford will have plenty of time for his ribs to heal in the offseason.