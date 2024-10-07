Matthew Stafford Injury: Sore back after Week 5 action

Coach Sean McVay noted Monday that Stafford is dealing with some back soreness following Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register and Greg Beacham of the Associated Press report.

That said, McVay indicated that Stafford's back issue shouldn't impact the QB's availability for the Rams' Oct. 20 game against the Raiders. In any case, added context regarding Stafford's status should surface once the team resumes practice following a Week 6 bye.