Matthew Stafford News: Another four-touchdown performance

Stafford completed 18 of 27 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns in the Rams' 28-22 win against the Patriots. He also rushed four times for zero yards.

Stafford faced little resistance against the Patriots defense, tossing a pair of touchdowns to Cooper Kupp, as well as one each to Puka Nacua and Colby Parkinson. Kupp and Nacua again dominated the target share from the veteran quarterback and made some explosive plays, with Kupp hauling in a 69-yard touchdown pass and Nacua garnering a big 37-yard catch of his own. The duo combined for 13 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns, and as long as they stay healthy, Stafford's fantasy forecast seems much brighter than his dismal start of the season, with a 10:3 TD:INT ratio in the Rams' last four games versus 3:4 TD:INT ratio through the Rams' first six games with Kupp and Nacua both missing time. The Eagles and their top-tier pass defense presents a much more difficult task for Stafford and the Rams in Week 12.