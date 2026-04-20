Matthew Stafford News: Closing in on new extension

Stafford and the Rams are progressing toward a new contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stafford may not attend all offseason activities until a new extension finalized, by the sound of things, though Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports that the age-38 QB is present for the start of Los Angeles' voluntary workout program Monday. Of course, with Stafford coming off an MVP season in which he threw a career-high 46 TDs to go with 4,707 passing yards, there's little reason to be concerned about rust. His current deal runs through the 2026 season, though head coach Sean McVay expressed optimism earlier this offseason that Stafford could extend his career beyond this upcoming campaign. Meanwhile, star wideout Puka Nacua is attending voluntary workouts after having checked into a rehab facility in late March.