Matthew Stafford News: Gets in full practice Wednesday

Stafford (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

When coach Sean McVay touched on Stafford on Monday, he relayed that the quarterback was dealing with a lateral ankle sprain, but he wasn't expected to have any restrictions in practice, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. The Rams' first Week 14 injury report confirmed as much, setting Stafford up to continue to lead L.A.'s offense. He's tossed multiple touchdowns in five of the last six games on his way to a 14:3 TD:INT during that stretch.