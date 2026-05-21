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Matthew Stafford News: Inks massive contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 4:37pm

Stafford and the Rams agreed on a one-year, $55 million contract extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stafford was set to enter the 2026 campaign in the final year of his two-year, $84 million contract that he signed with Los Angeles ahead of the 2025 season, but he will now be under contract through 2027. The 38-year-old is coming off of an MVP campaign in which he compiled 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes over 17 regular-season contests. His new deal is worth up to $60 million dollars, so Stafford could now earn up to $105 million over the next two seasons. The Rams drafted the quarterback's successor in Ty Simpson 13th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Simpson may now get a chance to sit behind Stafford for multiple years.

Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
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