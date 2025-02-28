Fantasy Football
Matthew Stafford headshot

Matthew Stafford News: Meeting with team Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 7:54am

Stafford is meeting with the Rams in Los Angeles on Friday to discuss his future with the team, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

According to Russini, both the Giants and Raiders have already met with Stafford and discussed two-year deals that include $90-to-$100 million guaranteed, and a decision is expected soon. The new league year kicks off in two weeks, and it would be safe to assume everyone involved here would like to have a resolution by that time. The Rams allowed Stafford to talk to teams and dictate his market and worth. Stafford is likely looking for a substantial raise on the $40 million per year he's currently making. It's difficult to see him not getting that.

