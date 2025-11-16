Stafford's yardage total dipped as both pass defenses stepped up in the battle for first place in the NFC West, but he avoided mistakes and improved his TD:INT to 22:0 over the past seven starts, while the Rams picked off Sam Darnold four times. Stafford threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in the first quarter and a six-yard touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter. The Rams will likely lean more on Stafford's arm in Week 12 against a beatable Buccaneers secondary that just allowed six total touchdowns to fellow potential MVP candidate Josh Allen.