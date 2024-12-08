Matthew Stafford News: Nearly perfect against Bills

Stafford completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills.

Despite the score and the stat line of Josh Allen, the Rams prioritized their running game. That limited Stafford's passing volume, but he made up for that by averaging 10.7 yards per attempt while completing four passes of more than 20 yards. He also found the end zone on passes of 17 and 19 yards to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, respectively. Stafford now has multiple scores in four straight games with no interceptions, though this was his first 300-yard performance since Week 1.