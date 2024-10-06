Matthew Stafford News: Pads stats late

Stafford completed 29 of 45 passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

The contest got off to a strange start for Stafford, as the Rams' offense struggled to get going through the air. That was clear during the team's lone touchdown drive in the first two quarters, as he attempted only three passes that went for just 12 yards. However, things opened up in the second half with the Packers jumping out to a multi-score lead, and Stafford responded with five completions for double-digit gains. While he's making the most of his situation as the team plays without several offensive linemen as well as Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle), Stafford has yet to throw for multiple touchdowns in a game this season.