Matthew Stafford News: Perseveres in inclement weather

Stafford completed 16 of 27 passes for 160 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed four times for 18 yards in the Rams' 12-6 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

Stafford didn't look anywhere near as sharp as he had just four days earlier in a track meet against Josh Allen and the Bills, but wet conditions throughout the night certainly played a role. However, the veteran persevered through less-than-ideal circumstances and continued to display a prolific connection with Puka Nacua, with whom he connected on seven occasions for 97 yards. The biggest offensive play of the night also transpired between the two, as Stafford hit the standout receiver for a 51-yard completion to open a late fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a field goal. The veteran signal-caller did see a four-game streak of multiple touchdown passes come to an end, but he has the Rams in solid shape at 8-6 heading into a Week 16 road battle against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22.