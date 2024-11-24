Matthew Stafford News: Puts up stats in losing effort

Stafford completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns while taking his only carry for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

Stafford was unable to replicate his four-touchdown performance against the Patriots from a week ago, but he still posted solid fantasy numbers despite Sunday's lopsided score. The veteran signal-caller has been on a tear of late, ripping off 12 touchdowns over his last five contests following a slow start to the campaign. Stafford should continue serving as a dependable fantasy option as the Rams prepare to visit the Saints next Sunday.