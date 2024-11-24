Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Matthew Stafford headshot

Matthew Stafford News: Puts up stats in losing effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Stafford completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 243 yards and two touchdowns while taking his only carry for 15 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

Stafford was unable to replicate his four-touchdown performance against the Patriots from a week ago, but he still posted solid fantasy numbers despite Sunday's lopsided score. The veteran signal-caller has been on a tear of late, ripping off 12 touchdowns over his last five contests following a slow start to the campaign. Stafford should continue serving as a dependable fantasy option as the Rams prepare to visit the Saints next Sunday.

Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now