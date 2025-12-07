Stafford wasted no time getting back to his MVP-bid form after uncharacteristically committing three turnovers in last week's surprising loss to Carolina. The 37-year-old extended his streak of throwing multiple touchdown passes to seven games while making an example of Arizona's secondary. With 35 touchdowns thrown through 13 weeks, Stafford has nearly built a double-digit margin between himself and Dak Prescott\/Jared Goff (26) for the league lead in the category. The fantasy star is already producing at a high level as the playoff schedule approaches, but Stafford may find added motivation playing against the club that drafted him in 2009 when the Rams host the Lions next Sunday.