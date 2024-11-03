Matthew Stafford News: Solid effort in OT win

Stafford completed 25 of 44 pass attempts for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-20 overtime win versus Seattle.

Stafford's second passing touchdown sent the Rams home with a victory over a division rival after connecting with Demarcus Robinson in overtime. The veteran quarterback couldn't replicate last week's four-touchdown performance, but he still finished with his second highest yardage total of the season. Stafford is slowly climbing his numbers back up to previous norms heading into next Monday's tilt against the Dolphins.