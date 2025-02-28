Matthew Stafford News: Sticking with Rams

Stafford and the Rams agreed to terms Friday on a restructured contract that will keep him in Los Angeles and eliminate any possibilities of a trade this offseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stafford's interest as a potential trade candidate appeared to have been building significant momentum during the week of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, with the Giants and Raiders headlining the list of suitors, but the veteran signal-caller has ultimately agreed to stick with the Rams and head coach Sean McVay, as confirmed by the team's official social media accounts. Further details regarding Stafford's restructured contract should arrive in short order, but it seems probable that both sides agreed to a mutually beneficial short-term, potentially frontloaded deal. The 37-year-old's continued tenure in Los Angeles is a positive development for the fantasy stock of both Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, as it signals a seamless continuation of McVay's offensive scheme, though Cooper Kupp seemingly remains on the trade block.