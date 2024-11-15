Matthew Wright Injury: Let go by 49ers

The 49ers waived Wright (shoulder) from injured reserve Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wright served as the 49ers' kicker in Week 6 against the Seahawks while Jake Moody (ankle) was sidelined. However, Wright suffered shoulder and back injuries during that game, and he was placed on injured reserve prior to San Francisco's Week 7 contest. Once Wright has recovered from his injuries, he'll look to catch on with a team in need of kicking depth, likely on the practice squad.