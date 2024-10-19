Fantasy Football
Matthew Wright

Matthew Wright Injury: Officially placed on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 19, 2024 at 2:00pm

The 49ers placed Wright (shoulder/back) on injured reserve Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wright injured his shoulder and back in Week 6 against the Seahawks as he stepped in as the starting placekicker for Jake Moody (ankle). Anders Carlson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, and he is expected to be the 49ers' placekicker for as long as Wright and Moody are sidelined. Wright must miss at least the next four games, and the earliest he could return is Week 12 against the Packers on Nov. 24.

Matthew Wright
San Francisco 49ers
