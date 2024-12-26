Matthew Wright News: Added to Tennessee's practice squad

The Titans signed Wright to the practice squad Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Wright served as the Chiefs' kicker for Week 13 and 14, and over that span he went 8-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra-point tries. The Titans parted ways with Brayden Narveson after he kicked for Tennessee in Week 16 against Indianapolis, when he converted both of his extra-point tries but failed to connect on his lone field-goal attempt. Wright would be elevated to the active roster and serve as the Titans' kicker for Sunday's AFC South bout against the Jaguars if Nick Folk (abdomen) is not cleared to play.