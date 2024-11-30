Matthew Wright News: Back to practice squad
Wright reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Wright was the Chiefs' placekicker for Friday's game against the Raiders. He went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and converted his lone extra-point try as he paced Kansas City to a 19-17 win over Las Vegas. With Harrison Butker (knee) on injured reserve and Spencer Shrader nursing a hamstring injury, Wright could be the Chiefs' starting kicker for Week 14 against the Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 8.
