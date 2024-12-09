Matthew Wright News: Comes through in the clutch

Wright made all four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

Wright was perfect, connecting from 47, 33, and 50 yards out, before converting the game-winning 31-yard try as time expired, sealing a win for the Chiefs. The 28-year-old is now 8-for-9 on FGAs in two games with Kansas City this season and could operate as the team's kicker in Week 15 against the Browns if Harrison Butker (knee) isn't ready to return from IR.