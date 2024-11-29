Matthew Wright News: Converts four field goals Friday
Wright went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made his only extra-point try in Friday's 19-17 win against Las Vegas.
Wright was elevated from the practice squad Thursday with Harrison Butker on IR due to a knee injury and Spencer Shrader inactive with a hamstring issue. Wright's successful field goals came from 25, 42, 35 and 32 yards out, while his lone miss was a 59-yard try that ended the first half. Wright could kick for the Chiefs again in Week 14 against the Chargers -- Butker isn't eligible to return until Week 15, and Shrader wasn't able to practice at all this week due to his injured hamstring.
