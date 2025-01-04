Fantasy Football
Matthew Wright headshot

Matthew Wright News: Elevated for regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Titans elevated Wright from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Wright will serve as the Titans' kicker for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans due to Nick Folk (abdomen) being ruled out. Wright made all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Tennessee's Week 17 loss to Jacksonville. Wright and Ka'imi Fairbairn will have their fair share of kicking issues as rain is expected for most, if not all, of Sunday's contest.

Matthew Wright
Tennessee Titans
