Matthew Wright

Matthew Wright News: Expected to be cut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 10:01am

Wright is expected to be let go by the Chiefs on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Harrison Butker (knee) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and kick Sunday, which would push out Wright entirely despite going 8-for-9 on FGAs over his two games with the Chiefs this season. Expect the team to formally announce both transactions at some point later Saturday.

Matthew Wright
 Free Agent
