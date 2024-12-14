Matthew Wright News: Expected to be cut
Wright is expected to be let go by the Chiefs on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Harrison Butker (knee) is expected to be activated off injured reserve and kick Sunday, which would push out Wright entirely despite going 8-for-9 on FGAs over his two games with the Chiefs this season. Expect the team to formally announce both transactions at some point later Saturday.
Matthew Wright
Free Agent
