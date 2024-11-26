Matthew Wright News: Joins Chiefs' practice squad

Kansas City signed Wright to its practice squad Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Interim starting kicker Spencer Shrader (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Raiders, so it would stand to reason that Wright is the Chiefs' plan at kicker for Week 13. He has already kicked for a different team this season, making all of his three field-goal tries and converting all three of his extra-point attempts in Week 6 with the 49ers.