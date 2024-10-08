Matthew Wright News: New kicker in Bay Area

Wright agreed to a contract with the 49ers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

One of five kickers who worked out for the 49ers on Monday, Wright emerged as the winner of the competition to replace Jake Moody, who is likely to miss at least Thursday's game against the Seahawks due to a high-ankle sprain. Wright has seen NFL action in each of the last four seasons across stops with the Steelers, Jaguars, Chiefs and Panthers, converting 40 of 47 field-goal attempts (85.1 percent) with a career long of 59 yards. While he's tied to a San Francisco offense that ranks second in the NFL in yards per game (407.4), Wright could represent a usable fantasy option for the duration of Moody's absence.