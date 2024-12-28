Matthew Wright News: Promoted to active roster

Wright was signed to the Titans' active roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Jim Wyatt of the team's official website reports.

With Nick Folk (abdomen) sidelined again and Brayden Narveson cut earlier in the week, Wright will get the Week 17 nod at kicker for Tennessee. This will be the third team he has kicked for this season. He has gone a combined 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra points in three games between the 49ers and Chiefs.