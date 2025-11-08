The move means Wright will serve as the Texans' starting placekicker against the Jaguars on Sunday due to the absence of Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps). Wright has appeared in two regular-season games in 2025 between the Titans and Commanders, and he has connected on 87.5 percent of his field goals on 64 attempts during his six-year NFL career. Davis Mills will serve as the Texans' starting quarterback Week 10 in the absence of C.J. Stroud (concussion), so Wright could have more field-goal opportunities assuming Houston's offense stalls out more often in opposing territory and the red zone.