Matthew Wright News: Sticking around in Tennessee

The Titans signed Wright to the practice squad Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Wright was the starting kicker during the Titans' Week 17 loss to the Jaguars, during which he connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try. He was waived by Tennessee on Monday, but now that he's on the practice squad, he could be elevated to the active roster for Sunday's regular-season finale against Houston if Nick Folk (abdomen) is unable to play.