Maurice Alexander News: Back with Lions' practice squad
Detroit signed Alexander to its practice squad Tuesday.
The Lions waived Alexander from their active roster Saturday, but they're now bringing him back onto their practice squad. With Kalif Raymond (foot) and Antoine Green (concussion) both on injured reserve, Alexander could find himself back with the primary unit sooner than later.
Maurice Alexander
Free Agent
