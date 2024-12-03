Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maurice Alexander headshot

Maurice Alexander News: Back with Lions' practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Detroit signed Alexander to its practice squad Tuesday.

The Lions waived Alexander from their active roster Saturday, but they're now bringing him back onto their practice squad. With Kalif Raymond (foot) and Antoine Green (concussion) both on injured reserve, Alexander could find himself back with the primary unit sooner than later.

Maurice Alexander
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now