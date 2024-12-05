Fantasy Football
Maurice Alexander headshot

Maurice Alexander News: Elevated for Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

The Lions elevated Alexander from the practice squad to the active roster Thursday.

Alexander was waived by the Lions this past Saturday, but he opted to stick around in Detroit by signing to the practice squad Tuesday. He'll serve in a depth role at wide receiver, though if he does see the field against the Packers on Thursday, it'll likely be in a special teams role.

