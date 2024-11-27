Maurice Alexander News: Joins active roster
The Lions signed Alexander to their active roster Wednesday.
Alexander signed with the Lions' practice squad earlier in November and now has a chance to see his first in-game NFL action since 2022 after being signed to the active roster Wednesday. The 27-year-old appeared in four games with the Lions in 2022, catching his lone target for seven yards across just six offensive snaps. He's expected to serve as a depth piece in Detroit's wide receiver room while also contributing on special teams in Thursday's matchup against the Bears.
