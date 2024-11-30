Fantasy Football
Maurice Alexander headshot

Maurice Alexander News: Let go by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

The Lions waived Alexander on Saturday.

Alexander was signed to the Lions' active roster Wednesday and played Thursday against the Bears, finishing with eight snaps on special teams without recording a stat. It was his first NFL regular-season action since 2022, but he will not be on Detroit's 53-man roster moving forward. Assuming he clears waivers, the 27-year-old wide receiver could opt to return to the Lions on the practice squad or explore his options elsewhere.

Maurice Alexander
 Free Agent
