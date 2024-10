Hurst (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Hurst has missed the Browns' last four games after sustaining an ankle injury in the Cleveland's Week 1 loss to the Cowboys, but it appears he's nearing a return to the field. The Browns will now have 21 days to activate Hurst to their active roster before he reverts to IR. He's expected to serve as a rotational interior defensive lineman once he fully recovers from his ankle issue.