Maurice Hurst headshot

Maurice Hurst Injury: Ruled out for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Hurst (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Hurst was unable to practice Thursday due to an ankle injury, and the issue is serious enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's AFC North clash. With Hurst out and Michael Hall (knee) on injured reserve, rookie seventh-rounder Jowon Briggs should see a significant increase in defensive snaps as the Browns' rotational defensive tackle behind starters Dalvin Tomlinson and Shelby Harris.

