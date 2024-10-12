Maurice Hurst Injury: Taken off IR

The Browns activated Hurst (ankle) off injured reserve Saturday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Hurst hurt his ankle Week 1 against Dallas and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He's since missed the required four games and had his practice window opened this past Wednesday. Hurst still carries a designation of questionable heading into Sunday, but he has a good chance of playing versus the Eagles after logging an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week.