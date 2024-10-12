Fantasy Football
Maurice Hurst Injury: Taken off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

The Browns activated Hurst (ankle) off injured reserve Saturday, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Hurst hurt his ankle Week 1 against Dallas and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He's since missed the required four games and had his practice window opened this past Wednesday. Hurst still carries a designation of questionable heading into Sunday, but he has a good chance of playing versus the Eagles after logging an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week.

