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Maurice Hurst News: Headed to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Commander signed Hurst on Tuesday.

Hurst spent the past three seasons in Cleveland but is now headed to Washington. The 31-year-old recorded 39 tackles (21 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and an interception across 23 games during his tenure with the Browns and will spend the remainder of the preseason competing for a depth spot on the Commanders' roster.

Maurice Hurst
Washington Commanders
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