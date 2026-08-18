Maurice Hurst News: Headed to Washington
The Commander signed Hurst on Tuesday.
Hurst spent the past three seasons in Cleveland but is now headed to Washington. The 31-year-old recorded 39 tackles (21 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and an interception across 23 games during his tenure with the Browns and will spend the remainder of the preseason competing for a depth spot on the Commanders' roster.
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