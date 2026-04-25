Max Bredeson News: Picked by Vikings

The Vikings selected Bredeson in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

For a fullback to go in the fifth round these days is to all but set aside a roster spot for them, though Bredeson's lack of athletic testing makes it difficult to assess how notable of a fullback prospect he might be. Either way, the Michigan product has a good chance to make the Minnesota roster following the retirement of longtime standout fullback C.J. Ham.