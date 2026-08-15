Max Brosmer Injury: Slated for imaging on thumb
Brosmer exited Saturday's preseason win over the Giants due to a right thumb injury, which he's expected to get imaging for, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Brosmer suffered the injury when his hand got hit on his final throw of the third quarter. Coach Kevin O'Connell explained after the game that the team "wanted to be smart" about addressing the issue despite Brosmer wanting to re-enter the contest. O'Connell also said that Brosmer will get imaging on the thumb, and results of those tests should provide clarity about whether the QB will be able to play in Minnesota's next preseason game, which is set for next Saturday versus Baltimore.
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