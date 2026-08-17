Max Iheanachor headshot

Max Iheanachor Injury: Likely out preseason Week 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Iheanachor (shoulder) is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers' first-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft has been battling a shoulder injury since early August and is missing valuable reps. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that they will reevaluate Iheanachor on Wednesday when the team resumes practice.

Max Iheanachor
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Iheanachor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Iheanachor See More
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More
NFL
2026 Offensive Line Rankings: Season Outlooks, Analysis & More
Author Image
Dan Fornek
6 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Projections: Dynasty, Redraft & Best Ball Guide for 32 Teams
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Projections: Dynasty, Redraft & Best Ball Guide for 32 Teams
Author Image
Jagger May
59 days ago
2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Instagram Followers?
NFL
2026 NFL Draft Social Media Explosion: Who Gained the Most Instagram Followers?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
115 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
117 days ago
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
NFL
AI Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft Rounds 1-3
Author Image
Christopher Boan
123 days ago