Max Iheanachor Injury: Likely out preseason Week 2
Iheanachor (shoulder) is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Jets, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Steelers' first-round pick from the 2026 NFL Draft has been battling a shoulder injury since early August and is missing valuable reps. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that they will reevaluate Iheanachor on Wednesday when the team resumes practice.
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