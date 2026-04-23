Max Iheanachor headshot

Max Iheanachor News: Selected by Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Steelers selected Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 21st overall.

Iheanachor (6-foot-6, 321 pounds) is light on experience but extremely athletic, boasting a 4.91-second 40 (96th percentile among offensive tackles, according to Mockdraftable) even at a dense build. It's not clear how concerning the medical reports have been on incumbent left tackle Broderick Jones (neck), but it's possible that the Steelers will consider Iheanachor at left guard if he doesn't claim the starting left tackle role.

Max Iheanachor
Pittsburgh Steelers
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